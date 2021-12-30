AFCON 2021: Goal Rank's top six favourites without the Black Stars

The Super Eagles of Nigeria

Who are the main contenders to win the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon in 2022?

In descending order, the list is as follows;



6. Nigeria



The Super Eagles opted to part ways with Gernot Rohr virtually on the eve of the Nations Cup, and while this was a popular decision with supporters, the timing could have been better.



Instead, it smacks of mismanagement in the upper echelons of the Nigeria Football Federation, and risks leaving Nigeria in disarray at the Nations Cup.



Interim boss Augustine Eguavoen knows the ropes, and he has a talented squad at his disposal, but will the West African giants be able to make the most of their quality options?



5. Egypt





Drawn in the same group as the Super Eagles, the Pharaohs will be desperate to make up for a poor showing on home soil last time around when they suffered a shock elimination at the hands of South Africa.



In Mohamed Salah, they boast the best African player today—and one of the world’s finest—and he’ll be desperate to spearhead a successful campaign.



The Club World Cup—and the potential departure of the Al-Ahly contingent during the latter stages of the tournament—is an unwanted distraction.



4. Cameroon







Are things all coming together for Cameroon at just the right time?



As confidence swells on home soil, there’s hope that the hosts will be able to ride the wave of optimism, rather than be weighed down by the gross expectation they will encounter.

In-form Vincent Aboubakar and Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting give them experience and bite, while the side also contains several other veterans from the unlikely triumph in Gabon in 2017.



3. Morocco







Even with Youssef En-Nesyri battling injury, Morocco were sensational during World Cup qualifying; defensively resilient and eye-catching up top.



Even without the Sevilla man—who has been named in the squad—Ayoub El Kaabi and Ryan Mmaee form a dangerous attacking duo, while experienced coach Vahid Halilhodzic has ample experience of how to thrive in a tournament environment.



So far, his hard man approach—and the exclusion of Hakim Ziyech—has paid off, but will Morocco regret the playmaker’s absence come the business end of the tournament?



2. Senegal





They’ve never won the big one before, but could this be the year when Senegal finally get their hands on the African title?



Senegal have an excellent spine—from Champions League winner Edouard Mendy to centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to Sadio Mane—and easily dispatched their opponents during World Cup and Afcon qualification.



They must still prove they can find a way past the continent’s toughest sides, although the experience of the 2018 World Cup and the last Nations Cup (when they were defeated finalists) should serve them well.



1. Algeria







The reigning champions appear the firm favourites to retain their crown, even if they must yet prove that this tournament won’t be a hill too far for some ageing legs.

They have experience of winning the big one, while some key figures like Riyad Mahrez are in their prime heading into the 2022 tournament.



Success at the recent Arab Cup should serve them well, while Algeria will be determined not to end their record-setting undefeated streak in Cameroon.



It will take a seriously quality performance from one of Africa’s big dogs to knock Algeria off its stride.