AFCON 2021: Group D in perspective

The 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is a few days away with most participating teams putting finishing touches to their preparations.

Although the tournament is being played in 2022, the name still remains 2021 AFCON after it was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



GNA Sports takes a look at the last group in the tournament, Group D to analyze the teams paired in the group which are; Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau.



Nigeria



Three times winners of the AFCON tournament, Nigeria, would make their 19th appearance in this year’s competition in search of another AFCON trophy.

The Super Eagles in 1994, was ranked fifth in the FIFA ranking, being the highest ever FIFA position achieved by an African Football team. The team is currently ranked 36th in the world.



Nigeria would be looking forward to making history again going into the tournament with big names like Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo, Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi.



Egypt



The Pharaohs of Egypt are the most successful team in the AFCON tournament, having won the title seven times and on three consecutive occasions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010).

The side would be making its 25th appearance in the tournament after making its debut in 1957 and winning the competition back-to-back from then.



Egypt is now ranked 45th in FIFA’s ranking, having dominated Africa and the international front for long.



The likes of Mohammed Salah, Mohammed Elneny, and Mostafa Mohammed would try to help the team win its eighth AFCON trophy.



Sudan

The Sudanese national team, after 10 years of missing out in the AFCON, would make their ninth AFCON appearance.



The Secretary Birds, known to be called, are ranked 125th on the FIFA ranking and would be hoping to make an improvement going into the tournament.



The two-time runners-up have won the African Cup of Nations once, which was in 1970, and were the first to host an AFCON tournament.



Guinea-Bissau

The Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau would make a third appearance into the AFCON in search of their first title.



The side over the past years have not been impressive but is hopeful to get an impressive start this time around.



The team made their AFCON debut in 2017 after being eliminated in the group stages of the competition.



The side is ranked 106th in the FIFA ranking and would also be looking forward to sailing through to the round of 16 stages of the competition.