AFCON 2021: Jordan Ayew available for Crystal Palace’s Christmas games as CAF extend players release date

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew will be available for Crystal Palace's Christmas games after CAF extended the deadline for the release of players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew was supposed to leave Palace on December 27 and join Black Stars camp in Doha, Qatar for preparations.



However, CAF has said players with official matches between December 27 and 3 January 2022 can join their respective national teams after the last match during this period.



Between 27 and 3 January, Palace is scheduled to play two Premier League games against Norwich City and West Ham United respectively.



Ayew will feature in both games before making the trip to Qatar to join his Black Stars teammates.

Jordan will miss three games while on international duty.



The 30-year-old is expected to have a good tournament as Ghana aims to win the trophy for the first time since 1982.



Black Stars will face Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in the group stage.