AFCON 2021: Kamaldeen Sulemana will help Black Stars a lot in the tournament - Andre Ayew 

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has heaped praise on Kamaldeen Sulemana following his outstanding performance against Morocco in Cameroon on Monday.

The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions in Group C opener at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Sofiane Boufal's 82nd minute strike was enough for the North African side to pick all points.

After the game, the Al Sadd star had a few words of praise for the Rennes winger who was playing in his first AFCON tournament.



“He is a great talent and he has great quality and I believe he will help us a lot in the tournament.