AFCON 2021: Kudus won’t be available for Ghana as he travels with Ajax to Portugal

Ghana to start 2021 AFCON campaign against Morocco
2021 AFCON to start from January 9 to February 6
VAR will be used in 2021 AFCON
The Black Stars will compete in the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations without star midfielder, Kudus Mohammed.
Kudus Mohammed was named in Milovan Rajevac’s 30-man squad for the tournament last month, but he won’t be available for the tournament as he is still recovering from an injury.
The midfielder suffered a rib injury whilst playing for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa in November and has since not kicked a ball for his club and country.
The Ghana Football Association was hoping that Kudus Mohammed will be fit in time for the 2021 AFCON, but it seems that Ajax midfielder will not make the trip to Cameroon.
A social media post sighted by GhanaWeb confirms that Kudus Mohammed will not make the trip with the Black to the AFCON as he travels with his Ajax teammate to Portugal for their mid-season training camp.
Ghana are in Group C alongside Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco. The tournament starts from January 9 to February 6.
TWI NEWS
Watch the video below as Kudus Mohammed travels with Ajax to Portugal:
Kudus won’t be available for AFCON as he travels with Ajax to Portugal#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/z0CpR3lWWz— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 3, 2022
