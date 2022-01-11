AFCON 2021: Let's fix our mistakes against Gabon - Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, has urged his teammates to let go of their defeat to Morocco and forge forward and win their next game in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2021.



Speaking after their defeat on Monday, January 10, the KRC Genk player stated that the team needs to recover from their setback against the North Africans



According to him, the Black Stars must remain focused and not disappoint Ghanaians on Friday when they take on Gabon.

“We did everything to win but we, unfortunately, didn’t get it and we have to go back and work harder for the next game.



“Going into the next game, we must fix our mistakes in training and come back stronger to win against Gabon at all cost,” Painsil noted.



Morocco defeated Ghana 1-0 in their opening Group C match after in the dying minutes of the game to earn maximum three points over the Black Stars.



Ghana must now win their two games in the group to guarantee their progress from the group stages at the 2021 AFCON.