AFCON 2021: Mali’s Boubou Traore to officiate Ghana vs Comoros game

Malian referee, Boubou Traore

Black Stars occupy 3rd position in Group C

Ghana are winless in 2021 AFCON



Black Stars take on Comoros in last Group C game



Malian referee, Boubou Traore has been appointed by the Confederation of the African Football to handle the final Group C game between the Black Stars and Comoros.



Ghana are winless in Group C and are pushing to get their first win over Comoros who have lost their opening two games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars, on the other hand, have picked up one point after two games.



Boubou Traore will be assisted by Issa Yaya from Chad (Assistant I), Mahamadou Yahaya Gado from Niger (Assistant II).

Issa SY from Senegal has been appointed as the fourth referee.



The Confederation of African Football has also appointed Youssouf Guedi Guirreh from Djibouti as the Match Commissioner while Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia serves as Referee Assessor.



The game between Ghana and Comoros will be played at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022



GhanaWeb will bring you a live text and audio commentary of the game with the build-up starting at 6pm from the Cosmpolitan Restaurant.



