AFCON 2021: Mane, Mendy, and Aboubakar scoop individual awards

L-R: Aboubakar, top scorer; Mane, best player and Mendy, best goalie at AFCON

Senegal was crowned the winner of Afcon 2021 on Sunday. Find the entire list of tournament winners, as well as individual awards and statistical information.

After the final whistle to end the tournament this is how the winner's podium looked: Senegal (1st), Egypt (2nd), Cameroon (3rd)



Sadio Mane was crowned TotalEnergies Man of the Competition after his over-the-top performance with the Lions of Teranga.



Eight goals Cameroon marksman Vincent Aboubakar was awarded the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 top scorer.



Edouard Mendy earned the best goalkeeper award in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.



Issa Kabore was the best young player in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse won the best manager award in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.



The Fair Play award went to Team Senegal at the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.



Best decisive passers: Martin Hongla (Cameroon), Faï Collins (Cameroon) and Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso), 3 assists.



Best attack: Cameroon (14 goals scored).



Worst attack: Guinea-Bissau and Mauritania (0 goals scored).

Best defence: Mali (1 goal conceded).



Worst defence: Burkina Faso (10 goals conceded).



Number of goals: 99



Yellow cards: 206



Red cards: 13