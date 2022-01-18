AFCON 2021: Milovan Rajevac names Black Stars line up to face Comoros

Black Stars players

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has named his starting line up to face Comoros in the African Cup of Nations.

The Serbian coach has made a few changes to the squad that face Gabon on Friday January 14, 2022.



Milovan Rajevac has handed Dreams FC player Fatawu Issahaku his first AFCON debut for the game against Comoros.



The defensive line have usual suspects Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku.



However, in midfield, St. Pauli player, Daniel Kofi Kyere will partner Thomas Partey in the absence of Baba Iddrisu. The Mallorca midfielder got injured in Ghana’s previous game against Gabon. Kyere has been moved from his attacking role to focus more at the heart of the pitch



For the 3rd consecutive time, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been handed a starting role on the right side of the pitch with Fatawu Issahaku operating on the left flanks.

Captain Andre Ayew will partner his brother Jordan Ayew in attack for this game.



The Black Stars are eyeing a win in this game to qualify to the next round of the tournament from the group stages after picking up just a point in two games.



See the Black Stars line up below



