AFCON 2021: Milovan Rajevac names Black Stars line up to face Gabon

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has announced his lineup to face Gabon in the African Cup of Nations.

The Serbian trainer has made one change from the team that lost to Morocco last Monday. Daniel Kofi Kyere replaces Joseph Paintsil on the right-wing.



Goalkeeper Joseph Wallocott is maintained alongside a back four of Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Baba Rahman.



Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu are the double pivots in midfield while Kyere and Kamaldeen Sulemana occupy both wings. Skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan lead Ghana's attack.



The match is scheduled at 19:00 GMT kick-off time today.

Full Line up



Jojo Wallocott; Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Rahman Baba; Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.



