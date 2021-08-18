AFCON 2021: Mouhcine Bouhlal cautions Morocco to be wary of Ghana, Gabon and Comoros

The Atlas Lions of Morocco

Former Moroccan international Mouhcine Bouhlal has cautioned the Atlas Lions to be careful of the group they find themselves in for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bouhlal played for Morocco during the 1992 African Nations Cup in Senegal.



The Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé, witnessed the draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and Morocco are in Group C with Ghana, Gabon, and Comoros.



The tournament will take place in Cameroon from 9 January 2021 to 6 February 2021.



Bouhlal said in an interview that; "Morocco's group is balanced and he does not like to underrate any opponent. It is true that many nominate us (Morocco) to qualify alongside Ghana, but the matches must be dealt with professionally."



"Every team that has reached the finals must be respected, and an important thing is that we will face the Ghana team in the first round, where the opportunity will be to discuss the second and third rounds without pressure," he continued.

However, Bouhlal believes the 1976 champions of Africa have the capability of reaching far in the Cameroon tournament next year.



"We have all the capabilities to go far in the African competition because what is required is to take advantage of the mistakes of the previous editions, to be fully prepared."



More so, the former AS FAR Rabat player insists Morocco cannot win the ultimate despite their capabilities.



"Regardless of the group, the Moroccan team is no longer allowed to win the long-awaited cup, especially since we have all the capabilities to achieve the second African title."