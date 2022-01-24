AFCON 2021: No Black Stars player in CAF’s Best XI

Black Stars existed the 2021 AFCON tournament after losing to Comoros

No Black Stars player was named among the best performing XI by CAF at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Ghana experienced a disastrous campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations history as they were beaten and eliminated from the competition by first-timers Comoros.



Morocco pipped Ghana and handed them their first defeat at the tournament when they beat the Black Stars 1-0 in their tournament opener.



Ghana threw away a lead they held onto for 70 minutes against the Panthers of Gabon and gave away an avoidable equalizer in the dying embers of the match to draw 1-1.



In the last most important group game against the Islanders, Ghana succumbed to a 2-3 loss to Comoros which led to their eliminations from the competition without a win.

Due to their horrific display at the tournament, CAF’s Best 11 players including substitutes had no Ghanaian in the list.



Find Below The Full List:



