AFCON 2021: ‘Pretty awful coaching’ – Gabby slams coach Milo

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Morocco beat Ghana by a goal to nil
Ghanaians blasts Black Stars for loosing
President Akufo-Addo urges Black Stars to break 40-year trophy drought
A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has criticized Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, over tactical decisions in his team’s opening game against Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars lost in Group C opener against the North African side after Sofiane Boufal put the ball past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacot in the dying minutes of the game.
This is after both teams had enjoyed a fair run at each other with the game expected to end in a draw in the least.
Coach Milovan Rajevac after the Moroccans took the lead introduced three substitutes to try and rescue a point for the Black Stars – a move Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes was not technically apt as it was too late.
“Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic,” he tweeted after the game.
Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 10, 2022
Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians have taken to the social media platform, Twitter, to chastise the Black Stars for losing its first game in the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations.
See some of the reactions below
Giving your heart to Blackstars is like giving your heart to Accra Hairdresser????????????— Sani???????? (@Sani__UtD) January 10, 2022
The team BLACK STARS is not complete , it really needs a lot of changes— Unruly King (@unrulyking00) January 10, 2022
This is the Black Stars team you people say make we support? Hoh????????????????— Jay????(Birkenstock Plug) (@__Jay_1) January 10, 2022
These are not the Black Stars, these are just the Black. pic.twitter.com/xnjhwfUYim— o nbo nile ???????????? (@IA37_v2) January 10, 2022
- Morocco were lucky - Coach Milovan Rajevac
- AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan tips Ghana to beat Gabon on Friday
- MTN reinvests too little here, they should be sponsoring Black Stars - NPP MP
- AFCON 2021: Algeria defeat is behind us; we are focused on beating Morocco
- We will deliver AFCON trophy with our last blood - Dede
- Read all related articles