AFCON 2021: Referee Daniel Laryea officiates Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea clash

Only one Ghanaian referee invited for AFCON 2021
Daniel Laryea officiates five matches at AFCON 2021
Daniel Laryea regarded as Ghana’s best referee
Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea was the fourth official when Senegal defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.
Daniel Laryea who was managing his 5th game at the tournament was responsible for player substitution, keeping extra set of records of the game.
Former Bristol City attacker Famara Diedhiou put Senegal ahead in the first half but Equatorial Guinea equalized through Jannick Buyla's low shot.
Goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Watford's Ismaila Sarr sent the Lions of Terenga to the semis of the AFCON 2021.
Daniel Laryea has been engaged in five matches at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon so far, playing the role of the 4th official in 4 matches.
The FIFA licensed referee was only in charge of the Guinea vs Malawi game at the group stages.
