AFCON 2021: Rennes star Kamaldeen Sulemana named in 12 players to watch

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named as one of 12 ‘Players to watch' at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle or DW.

The Rennes attacker is the only Ghanaian on the list with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey surprisingly snubbed by the giant media company.



However, the list features renowned names such as the world-class Mohamed Salah, his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, Sebastien Haller of Ajax, and Riyad Mahrez.



According to DW, Kamaldeen has the makings of being a star. Currently, at Rennes, Sulemana is being tracked by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

His enthusiasm, speed, and touch will bring a breath of fresh air to a Ghana team looking for a resurgence in Cameroon.



Sulemana is expected to be influential as Ghana aims to win the competition for the first time in forty years.



He debuted for the Black Stars in October 2020 and has worked hard to become a key player in the team.