AFCON 2021: Richard Attah is the best goalkeeper in Ghana - Coach Opeele

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has backed goalkeeper Richard Attah’s inclusion in Ghana’s list for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, made the final Black Stars list for the AFCON as announced by the Ghana Football Association thus becoming the only local goalkeeper who will be in Cameroon with the senior national team.
Richard Attah got the nod over Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper, Razak Abalora who had also been in the Black Stars team in the past for the 2021 AFCON.
Though some pundits would have wanted to see Razak Abalora in the Black Stars, coach Opeele has started that the handlers of the national team made the right decision because Richard Attah is the best goalkeeper in the country.
“Congrats for making it to the Black stars 28-man squad. Authoritatively by statistics, you are the best in Ghana.”
“If doubters say you are not good always remember that a former coach, Opeele says you are the best,” coach Opeele wrote on his Twitter page on January 3, 2022.
