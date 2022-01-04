AFCON 2021: Senegal legend Diouf charges Teranga Lions to win tournament

Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf

Former Senegal star, El Hadji Diouf has said that the Teranga Lions will win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time if they believe in themselves.

Senegal came close in the last edition as they reached the final in Egypt. They were beaten by Algeria, who claimed their first title since 1990.



“You possess talent, you are preparing impressively, now believe and you will conquer Africa,” was his message ahead of the January 9 tournament kick-off in Cameroon.



Two-time African Footballer of the Year Diouf missed a shootout penalty when Senegal lost the 2002 final to Cameroon and the Teranga Lions reached the title decider again in 2019 only to fail against Algeria.

Senegal, led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane with support from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, are seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament.



They will open their account on Monday, January 10 against Zimbabwe before playing Zimbabwe and Malawi respectively to conclude their group stage campaign.



Senegal are expected to top the group and progress to the knockout stage of the competition.