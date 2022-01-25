AFCON 2021: Six killed in stadium stampede, CAF opens probe

A photo of football fans at the sports stadium

The continent’s football governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF), is investigating the circumstances that led to a stampede outside the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe on Monday ahead of hosts Cameroon’s 2-1 win over Comoros.

The incident has led to the loss of at least six lives, according to reports gathered, while many were injured.



Full statement: CAF Media Statement on Olembe Stadium Incident



CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.



CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with the Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.



Tonight, the CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in the hospital in Yaoundé.