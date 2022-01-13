AFCON 2021: Spending $25 million on weak Black Stars total waste – Vim Lady

Afia Pokuaa

Award-winning Radio and Television personality Afia Pokuaa known popularly as Vim Lady, has questioned why the Government of Ghana intends to waste $25 million on Ghana’s bid to clinch the African Cup of Nations for the 5th time.

She believes that the Senior Men National Team is not worth spending such an amount and wants the government to rather think of rebuilding the team.



Afia Pokuaa suggests that Ghana should pull out of International Tournaments for the next two years in order to build a formidable side ready to compete.



“So this $25mill the minister wants us to waste on this CAF tournament, can’t we ban all tournaments for 2 years and build a proper BLACK STARS TEAM?

Must we suffer BROKEN HEART every time? This is not Milo’s fault. The team is just WEAK,” she stated.



Vim Lady expressed this concern after a lacklustre performance by the Black Stars against Morocco in their opening encounter of the AFCON2021.



Ghanaians were left shocked after the Black Stars were stunned by Morocco on Monday.