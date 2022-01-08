AFCON 2021: Sports Ministry will not sponsor Ghanaian supporters to Cameroon

A group of supporters at a tournament

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced that the perennial habit of carrying supporters to the African Cup of Nations and other tournaments across the world will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For ages successive governments have borne the cost of taking Ghanaians to countries where Ghana is playing and taking care of all their expenses whiles there.



Most persons have accused governments of wasting money on such venture as it as an occasion to reward their party foot soldiers and apologist and also siphon state funds through sending supporters to tournaments.



According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this exercise will not come off this year due to the debilitating coronavirus pandemic but has authorized a private travel firm African Origin to facilitate the travel of private citizens who want to go to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations(AFCON).

The tournament will start on Sunday 9th January 2022 with Ghana playing their opening game on Monday 10th January 2022 against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



