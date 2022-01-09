AFCON 2021: Team with only 11 negative coronavirus players must still play matches – CAF

Confederation of African Football

COVID positive players would not be allowed to play AFCON - CAF

Outfield players to keep post if all goalkeepers are COVID-19 positive – CAF



Five subs and one additional for extra time allowed for a match – CAF



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has indicated that teams left with only 11 players who tested negative for coronavirus would still have to play matches at AFCON 2021.



According to CAF, players with Covid-19 positive results from a PCR test will not be authorized to go to the stadium or participate in the applicable match.



In a statement on its website on January 8, 2022, CAF said, even if all the goalkeepers of a team were COVID-19 positive, an outfield player must replace the goalkeeper.



CAF said in the event that a team has less than 11 players with COVID-19 negative test results the team would be considered to have lost the match by two goals to nothing (0-2)

“A team will be required to play a match if they have a minimum of eleven (11) players available who have tested negative. In the event of the absence of a goalkeeper, another player from the team must replace the goalkeeper, provided the total number of available players is at least eleven."



“A team that does not have a minimum of eleven (11) players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2,” the statement said.



“In exceptional cases, the Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations will take the appropriate decision,” CAF added.



CAF, also disclosed that a team would be allowed a maximum of five substitutions during matches and would have only three opportunities to affect the substitution during a match.



However, “unused substitutions and opportunities are carried forward into extra time” and also teams would be allowed one additional (to the five substitutions) where matches go into extra times.