AFCON 2021: The journey ends for the Black Stars in Cameroon

Some spectators captured during the match

Ghana was held in a 1-1 draw against Gabon in their second meeting, and the Black Stars of Ghana were in dire need of 2 goals or more wins, to book a ticket to the knockout stage of the tournament.

In their last meeting with Comoros in November 2015 at the World Cup Qualification CAF 2ND Round, Ghana won by 2 goals to nil in the second tie, with their first tie ending in shared spoils.



Comoros was looking to win desperately to bag all points of the fixture, after losing in all two matches.



Unfortunately, the journey ended for the Black Stars in a 2:3 scoreline, with a harsh red card coming in the 25th minute for the captain; André Dede Ayew.

Ghana’s loss yesterday has become their first-time failure record in a single group game in all their 22 appearances ever, thus; first time ever failing since 2006.



A lot of ranting and calculations went on at the Accra mall food court during the live viewing of the Nation’s last group meeting, considering a fixture that had been dubbed as the easiest way out for the Black Stars.



Ghanaians share their views on the Black Stars performance after the first half and the full-time elimination of the team in the video below.