AFCON 2021: The players carrying knocks, injuries in the Black Stars

Wakaso is one of the most experienced players in the Black Stars at the moment

The Black Stars will play Comoros on Tuesday

Only a win will see the Black Stars progress to the next stage



Some key players are carrying knocks and injuries in the team



The Black Star of Ghana have arrived in Garoua ahead of their last Group C game against Comoros on Tuesday.



The team is fully aware that only a win on Tuesday, January 18 would guarantee them a place in the next phase of the competition.



The Black Stars have just one point from a possible six after two games and have not impressed many at the tournament.



Key players such as Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Andre Ayew are yet to light up for the team.

While the team is hopeful of getting their campaign on track, it is also sweating on the fitness of some players in the team.



Here are some players who are carrying knocks and minor injuries in the team at the moment.



Mubarak Wakaso



Arguably one of the most experienced players in the set-up at the moment, Wakaso is yet to play a part in the competition due to a knock he allegedly picked while the team was camping in Doha, Qatar before the tournament. The midfielder has been spotted in training with a bandage strapped around his knee and usually training separately from the group. There has been no indication when he will be fully fit to play a part for Ghana in this tournament.



David Abagna



The Real Tamale United player who is making his debut appearance at the AFCON was expected to be one of the “secret weapons” of the Black Stars at this tournament.

His impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League gave a lot of hope that he could step up and perform for the national team. However, the player has been carrying an injury and has been seen limping during the last training session of the Black Stars. Insiders say the injury is quite extensive and it would take a miracle for Abgna to play any part in the tournament.







Baba Idrissu



Arguably one of the better performers for the Black Stars in what has been a lacklustre campaign so far. Baba Idrissu has tried to make the defensive midfield role his forte and has discharged his duties well. However, in the second group game against Gabon, the diminutive player picked up an injury and was forced off the pitch. His withdrawal from the game and the subsequent equalizer by Gabon demonstrated how important he is to the team.