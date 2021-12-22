AFCON 2021: Top five Black Stars players to watch out for in Cameroon

Black Stars players

The Black Stars of Ghana will be searching for their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon after last winning it in 1982.

The much-anticipated tournament has been slated between January 9 and February 6, 2022 in the Central African country.



The four-time African champions are among the 24 countries to partake in the prestigious tournament set for January 2022.



Ahead of the continental showpiece, Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named a 30-man provisional squad that will embark on a two-weeks camping in Qatar before departing to Cameroon for the tournament.



Footballghana.com identifies some key players to watch out for in the Black Stars team ahead of the AFCON tournament.



Andre Ayew:







The Black Stars captain is expected to play a leadership in the country’s quest to end the 40-year AFCON drought.

Ayew has been in top form since securing a move to Qatari giants, Al Sadd in the summer transfer window racking up 7 goals in 9 matches.



Considering his rich experience on the African continent, the 32-year can be instrumental for Black Stars in Cameroon.



Thomas Partey:







The first deputy captain of the Black Stars has been in fine form for Arsenal despite injury setbacks in the ongoing campaign.



He missed a couple of games at the beginning of the season for the Gunners where the club recorded poor results but his return made the difference as they went several games unbeaten with Partey.



He has featured 15 times for the Gunners scoring 1 goal in the process.

The former Atletico Madrid star will be key for the West African powerhouse in Cameroon considering his qualities.



Kudus Mohammed:







Though, the Ajax marksman is injured but he has been included in the Black Stars provisional list for the tournament next years.



It is unknown whether he can recover in time to play for the Black Stars but he has always show glimpses of good performance whenever he plays for the national team.



His skills and ability to shoot from afar makes him a different player among the Black Stars players and could be a key figure for the four-time African champions in Cameroon.



Kamaldeen Sulemana:





The Stade Rennes star has dominated headlines in the European media since his move to the French Ligue 1 outfit.



He has hit the ground running at the club beating top stars of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar to win player of the month in France for October.



This shows the qualities of the 19-year-old whom Ghanaian expect to take the AFCON by storm next year.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku:







The enterprising midfielder has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign with his consistent performance for Dreams FC.

The AFCON U-20 best player was part of the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where he made his debut against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The 17-year-old is a huge prospect for Ghana considering his qualities.



He has scored six goals in the ongoing campaign and is expected to add more to his tally.



Issahaku recently bagged the player of the month of November award.