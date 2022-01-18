AFCON 2021: Traders record low sales on Black Stars jerseys

Ghana face Comoros in last group game

Traders in Ghana are not cashing in on Black Stars jerseys despite Ghana’s participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Often during tournaments, traders in the country sell their wares which comprises of jerseys, paraphernalia among others. Jersey’s available on the market includes, Ghana’s current jerseys, 1980’s retro kits and a few others.



However, due to the Black Stars failure to win games at the AFCON 2021, fans are reluctant to buy the national jersey.



The Black Stars have not won a game yet at the tournament which commenced on January 9, 2022.

The team lost their first match to Morocco by 1-0 before going on to draw Gabon an a 1-1 stalemate.



According to some traders who engaged GhanaWeb in an interview, sales were high prior to the start of the tournament but the failure of the team to win has resulted in low sales on the market.



The traders have urged the Black Stars to go ahead and win their game to boom their business else they would record loses.



