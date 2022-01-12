AFCON 2021: 'We miss someone like Asamoah Gyan' - Laryea Kingston

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has said that the current Black Stars squad misses the sharp attacking threat that Asamoah Gyan brought to the national team.

Gyan missed the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in over a decade after coach Milovan Rajevac named his team for the tournament without the country's all-time leading scorer.



The 36-year-old has been inactive for almost a year since parting ways with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.



And it seems that Ghana has failed to replace the former Sunderland attacker as the Black Stars struggled in their AFCON opener against Morocco.

“We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the national team. And this is what the national team needs,” he said on Metro TV.



“We need a fox striker; a striker that is always around the box and has that killer instinct. We don’t have that currently. We miss someone like Asamoah Gyan, he has done a lot.”



The Black Stars play Gabon on Friday in Group C's second game.