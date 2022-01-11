AFCON 2021: We won’t give up - Thomas Partey after Black Stars defeat to Morocco

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Deputy captain of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey has disclosed that the team would not give up on their quest to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations trophy.



Morocco pip Ghana 1-0 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo to go top of the group with three points in the opening Group C game of the 2021 AFCON.



Sofiane Boufal put the dagger through the hearts of Ghanaians with a late strike after Thomas Partey committed a blunder in the box.



The Atlas Lions player made no mistake as he put the ball beyond the reach of Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott.

The Black Stars had a good start but did not create the openings they would want to as Morocco were organized.



However, after the game the Arsenal man, Thomas Partey took to social media to not only express his disappointment but also assure that the team would not give up on their quest win the trophy.



“Not the results we wanted but we won’t give up,” Partey wrote on Facebook.



The Black Stars' next game would be against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 7 pm.



