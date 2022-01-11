AFCON 2021: Your negative comments made Black Stars lose before Morocco game - Ghanaians told

Morocco beats Ghana in AFCON 2021 opener

Some two Ghanaians have cited negative comments of citizens as reason for the Black Stars defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to the two people, the Black Stars lost before the blast of the whistle on Monday, January 10, 2021 because the players were mentally derailed about some comments people had made about them on social media.



The two who spoke exclusively to GhanaWeb could not fathom why a section of Ghanaians jubilated over the Black Stars defeat.



The noted that such attitudes are signs of unpatriotic citizens who should be ashamed of their selves because the Black Stars represent a section of Ghanaian populace.

Morocco pip Ghana 1-0 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo to the top of the group with three points in the opening Group C game of the 2021 AFCON.



Sofiane Boufal scored a late strike after Thomas Partey committed a blunder in the box. The Atlas Lions player made no mistake as he put the ball beyond the reach of Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott.



The Black Stars had a good start but did not create the openings they would want to as Morocco were organized.



Watch video of the two Ghanaian football fans expressing their thoughts in the video below



