AFCON 2021: Yussif Chibsah questions commitment of players to Ghana national team

Former Black Stars player Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has questioned the commitment of players in the national team after the Black Stars’ early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



He explained that the Black Stars players were offered everything they needed to have a successful tournament but ended up putting up the worst performance ever.



According to him, this was the first time the Black Stars failed complained about being denied allowances and other things yet failed to perform.



In an exclusive interview on Starr FM Sports, Yussif Chibsah noted that the players in the national team are not ready to die for the country.

“From the game that I watched, there were a few concerns I had and one had to do with the commitment level of our boys. We never heard any issue before and during the AFCON about management not providing what the players needed,” Chibsah stated.



He added, “We never heard issues about finances, bonuses and whatever, it tell us everything was provided for, so we really have to look at the commitment levels of our boys. If you watch the game that they played, compared to other countries. You could see that players of some teams were more hungry and ready to die for their nation.”



“Our players should not feel too comfortable and know that AFCON is a career-changing tournament because the commitment level of some our players is not what we expected it to be honest” he said.



Ghana had the worst tournament in history as the Black Stars showcased an abysmal performance that saw the team exit the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages in Cameroon.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game. The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.