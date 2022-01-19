AFCON 2021 is not my last - Dede Ayew insists

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew admits group stage exit hurts

Dede Ayew talks about what accounted for loss against Comoros



Dede Ayew becomes Ghana's all-time top scorer at the AFCON



Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has insisted that he is not drawing the curtains down on the Black Stars.



Dede Ayew is Ghana's top scorer at the Nations Cup with 10 goals. His goal against Gabon in the 2021 edition meant he has scored in six consecutive AFCON for Ghana.



Despite reaching the impressive landmark in Cameroon, he had an ending to forget as he was sent off in the last game against Comoros. Ghana lost 3-2 and thus got eliminated.

Speaking after the match, Ayew said emphatically that this is not his last. “No, it is definitely not.”



“We have played against them before and I think we let them score an early goal and after that until the red card, we had complete control of the game,” Ayew continued.



He admitted that the early exit is a tough pill to swallow considering Ghana's success in the competition.



“We were in the final in 2010 and 2015 and in between them were semi-finals, so we have been on top for a very long time.



“We need to swallow the pill, stay calm to see what went wrong, and prepare because the World Cup play-off is coming quickly and we have to be ready for that.

The skipper was positive about the youth in the squad correcting the wrongs in the years to come.



“It’s football, we will go back to the drawing board and I hope that these young players are able to come out of this because they have a future.”



TWI NEWS