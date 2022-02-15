AFCON 2021 probe: Stephen Appiah also expected to appear before Parliament

Retired Black Stars player, Stephen Appiah

Retired Black Stars player, Stephen Appiah is expected to appear before Parliament's Select Committee on Youth and Sports to provide solutions for the Black Stars poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In an interview with Angel Sports on Monday, February 14, 2022, Johnson Kwaku Adu, a member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports explained that Appiah’s invitation is paramount especially since the Black Stars are preparing to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



According to him, Andre Ayew and Stephen Appiah are not the only players invited to make an appearance before parliament.

“It’s not only Andre Ayew who will appear before the parliament. There are former players like Stephen Appiah, I mean technical persons we feel will help to find the problems so that we can resolve the issues,” the Member of Parliament stated.



“Because if we want to able to qualify to the World Cup by beating Nigeria, we have to talk about all these issues, the coaching system and all."



Stephen Appiah is among a number of key stakeholders like the National Sports Authority, Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association who have been requested to appear before the committee.



The request to invite the ex-Black Stars captain comes after Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars team at the AFCON 2021 was also requested to appear before the committee to answer questions relating to their abysmal performance.



Ghana exited the AFCON 2021 at the group stages after losing to Morocco, Comoros and managing a draw with Gabon.