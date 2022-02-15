AFCON 2021 probe: We need Andre Ayew because he was leader of the Black Stars – MP

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports is set to begin an inquest into the disastrous campaign of the Black Stars at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, February 17.

A number of stakeholders including a representative of the playing body will be invited for the “friendly” meeting.



Speaking on TV3‘s News 360 on Monday, February 14, Ranking Member Kobena Mensah Woyome said they want to make sure that the cause of problems that resulted in the poor showing at the tournament in Cameroon is rooted out.



Ghana failed to win a single game at the tournament, losing to lowly-ranked Comoros Islands in the final group game.



Captain Andre Ayew was red-carded in that game, having opened Ghana’s goal-scoring account in the 1-1 draw with Gabon in the second group game.

It is, therefore, not out of place, the South Tongu Member of Parliament stated, that the leader of the playing body, Andre Ayew, is also being invited to their hearing.



The National Democratic Congres (NDC) MP, however, hinted that due to the busy schedule of the captain, the Committee is aware he may not be physically available but they will make sure he represents the players to give their side of incidents in Cameroon.



He also assured the nation that this is being done to make sure that the team is fortified ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-off with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.