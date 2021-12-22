AFCON 2021 squad: Dreams FC prodigy Fatawu Issahaku in Black Stars provisional list

Dreams FC player, Fatawu Issahaku

Dreams FC prodigy Fatawu Issahaku has been named in the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Issahaku has been excellent on his debut season in the Ghana Premier League and has been rewarded with a call-up for the tournament in Cameroon.



The teenager has six goals and was recently adjudged Player of the Month for November.



It will be his first major tournament with the senior team if he makes the final squad after the three-week camping period in Doha.



Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Qatar city for a 17-day training camp in preparation.

The Black Stars will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are on-going for two additional matches.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.