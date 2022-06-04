AFCON 2023: Black Stars depart for Angola to take on Central African Republic

The national team of the West African giants last Wednesday started the campaign in the qualifiers in a game against Madagascar.
In a game that was played at the Cape Coast Stadium under floodlights, Ghana dominated throughout the 90 minutes and secured a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.
After going through a recovery process, the Black Stars have today travelled to Angola where the second game of Group E against the Central African Republic will be played.
That encounter will be played in Luanda on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The Black Stars led by coach Otto Addo will target a win in a bid to stay top of the Group E standings.
Below are pictures of the team before departing Ghana.
✈️ | Off to Angola for #AFCON2023Q against Central Africa Republic on Sunday.#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/z9BMsh2g90— Black Stars ???????? (@GhanaBlackstars) June 3, 2022
