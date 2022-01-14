AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast to host tournament in June-July

Ivory Coast are two times AFCON champions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will be played in the summer of 2023 in Ivory Coast.



CAF announced that the tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from June 23 to July 23, 2023.

There have been calls from European clubs for the biggest showpiece in Africa to be moved to a time that suits the calendar of European club football.



CAF has however remained adamant over the years that the current schedule of the AFCON is best for the continent taking into cognizance the weather condition and other factors.



But it seems CAF has now yielded to the call after their latest announcement that the 2023 AFCON will be staged in June and July.



The 34th edition to be held in Ivory Coast will start from June 23rd to July 23rd, 2023.