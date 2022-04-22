AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Angola Coach, Pedro Goncalves tips Ghana to win Group E

Pedro Goncalves, Angola national team head coach

Angola national team head coach Pedro Goncalves has tipped Ghana to win Group E of the African Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifications group stages.

Goncalves claims he expects his side finish behind Ghana which will see them book a place next year's tournament after missing out on the last edition.



"Ghana is a very powerful national team in Africa; one of the five teams representing Africa at the World Cup. So sure, they are favourites," Goncalves expressed



"I believe between Angola, Madagascar and the Central African Republic, it will be a big fight but I believe we will make it.



The Palancas Negras is pitted against the Black Stars, Madagascar and Central African Republic during the draw ceremony last Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Angola will start their campaign at home when they host Central African Republic before travelling to Madagascar and then a double-header against Ghana.



They will wrap up their qualifications with the reverse matches against Madagascar and Central African Republic early next year.



The qualifiers is scheduled to begin in late May through to June, September this year and will conclude in March 2023.



The African Cup of Nations final tournament will take place in June 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.