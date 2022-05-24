0
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Central African Republic to play home game against Ghana in Angola

Tue, 24 May 2022

Ghanaguardian.com can exclusively reveal that the Black Stars of Ghana will play their second group game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic(CAR) on a neutral grounds in Angola.

This is because no stadiums in the Central African Republic have been approved by CAF for use for the qualifiers as they do not meet the standard requirements.

Central African Republic will play against Ghana at the 11th November stadium, in Luanda, for the second group game of Group E, in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on 1st June 2022 before taking on the Central African Republic on the 5th June 2022.

Vice-president of the Angolan Football Federation, José Carlos Miguel has confirmed the Football Association of the Central African Republic has officially written to them for the use of the 11th November Stadium in Luanda to play Ghana which they have accepted.

The Angolan team is in the same group as Ghana and the Central African Republic and will play their first group game against the Central African Republic, on June 1, at the same venue, in Luanda where CAR will hos Ghana, and five days later play against Madagascar, away on June 5, 2022.

