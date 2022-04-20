AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana’s group opponents should be afraid - GFA General secretary

GFA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo

Cote d’Ivoire host 2023 AFCON

Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



2023 AFCON qualifiers to begin in June 2022



General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo is unperturbed about Ghana's opponents in the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.



Ghana would face Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers which commences later in June this year.



Reacting to the draw, Prosper Harrison Addo stated that the Black Stars are the overwhelming favorites to top the group because they have achieved a lot while the three other countries haven't achieved anything in the AFCON.

“When it comes to the AFCON we are pacesetters, the other countries in our group must rather wish they were not drawn against us."



"We have the character and what it takes to win AFCON because we’ve done it four times, irrespective of what has happened we are Ghana and must shine above every team,” he said as quoted by 442gh.



The qualification games for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire will begin in June 2022 after the draw that was held in the studios of SuperSport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



