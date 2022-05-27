AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: League leaders Kotoko snubbed by Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Asante Kotoko players

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has snubbed Asante Kotoko as there is no player from the porcupine warriors in the Black Stars squad list to play in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Despite the reds topping the Ghana Premier League and within a whisker of lifting the ultimate, no player from the Kumasi based side made the 33 man squad.



This means Asante Kotoko would not have any representation at the Black Stars when Ghana plays next month.



Two local players that are Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United's Augustine Okrah have been handed call ups.



The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on 1st June,2022 before taking on the Central African Republic on the 5th June,2022.



After which they will travel to Japan to partake in the Kirin Cup where they will play in a four nation tournament with Japan, Chile and Tunisia as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has been in fine form whiles Ibrahim Imoro and Mudasiru Salifu have all been playing well but have been overlooked.



Kotoko captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu was an ever-present in the Black Stars during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers making his debut against South Africa in the AFCON qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium but has since lost his place.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora while at Kotoko was also a member of the Black Stars after a howler against Morocco in a friendly game ended his tenure as a Black Stars goalkeeper.



In 2019, Kotoko had the only local player in the Black Stars squad at Egypt with then in form captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan among the squad but had no player in the squad at the 2021 AFCON.



Kotoko fans will be seething with rage that none of their players had a call up with Ghana Premier League champions Hearts has one slot with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh handed a call-up.