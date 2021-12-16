AFCON 21/22: ‘Black Stars needs spiritual direction’ – Prophet

Black Stars

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

A Ghanaian prophet has revealed that Ghana won't make it past the group stages if the team's spiritual direction is not guided.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is a key tournament for African national team football.



It was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, while Cameroon was at various times rumoured to be losing the hosting rights to the extravaganza which begins on January 9.



As it stands, all is set for Cameroon to host the much-anticipated football event starting from 9th January to 6th February 2022.

However, Prophet Ogya Nyame who is widely called Angel of Azuka is a firm believer that without spiritual guidance, the Black Stars won’t make any progress in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, (AFCON) in Cameroon.



“This AFCON, Black Stars needs serious spiritual direction from a powerful man of God. And the direction will require a huge cow to reverse the bad luck. If they fail to do that, even in the group stages they will struggle to progress”, Prophet Ogya Nyame said this on Sunday in his church before the congregation.



As a reminder, Prophet Ogya Nyame happens to be the Leader and Founder of Kumasi-based Shining Grace Chapel. He is well-known for doom prophecies which most of which come into manifestation.