AFCON Disaster: Did you make such calls in 2006? - Kurt Okraku hits back at critics

Kurt Okraku with some Black Stars players

The President of Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has given the strongest indication that he will not be stepping down from his post after Ghana’s disastrous performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Calls for an overhaul of the FA and the Black Stars have intensified following Ghana’s exit from the 2021 AFCON.



Kurt Okraku and Randy Abbey have been singled out by critics for being key in the disgrace that befell the country in Cameroon.



But in an Asempa FM interview on Thursday, January 20, 2021, Kurt Okraku laughed off the suggestions with caution that the FA is not “joking”.



He charged his critics to join forces with the FA and wheel Ghana football out of its current mess.



He stressed that the FA under his watch is undergoing in transformation and that the result is already being felt.



Kurt Okraku however indicated that he will be compelled to take some drastic decisions if need be.

“We are in a very serious enterprise. We are not joking. If we’ve gone into one competition and did it did not work, it is important for us to look into it and find out why it didn’t work. It will work eventually.



“If we have to take certain decisions, we will. I’m not a coward. I believe we have the right men. We have players who when encouraged and supported will achieve the best for the country. Why should be it a topic? In 2006 when things did not go well, did we call for people to resign? We were in the final on two occasions but didn’t win. This is the time for us to be cool and support the system and management of football.



"The performance of the team is not what we expect. I understand how bad we are all hurt, me included. It beholds on all of us to speak our minds but we need to stay together as a family, help each other and build a team that will truly represent Ghana”, he said on Asempa FM.



Kurt Okraku also declined to apologize for Ghana’s poor performance at the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.



The Black Stars lost two and drew one of three games against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



Ghana finished the tournament with just a point with no victory and bottom of Group C.