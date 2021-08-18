AFCON Draw: Black Stars group is not easy - Afriyie Acquah

Ghanaian midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

Ghanaian midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has slammed assertions that the Black Stars have been placed in an easy group for the African Cup on Nations [AFCON] which is slated for January 2022 in Cameroon.



Ghana was pitted in Group C and would come up against Morocco, Gabon and debutants Comoros.



Reacting to comments that the Black Stars have no excuse not to qualify out of the group, the player stated it will be an audacious task for the team to advance to the next stage.



He noted that several countries have developed their game making it difficult to predict which country is tough and which team is a pushover.

“Everyone has learned how to play football and it’s not easy to win the AFCON because you can’t meet a team and think it will be easy,” Acquah said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “Let’s not take it like Black Stars group is easy, it’s not. All I can say is that we have to qualify from the group stage.”



“It’s hard to classify which is strong or easy, I see it as a difficult tournament, so we have to prepare well,” the player told Asempa FM on Wednesday.



The former Torino player was part of Ghana’s squad that lost out in the final to Ivory Coast at the AFCON in 2015.



