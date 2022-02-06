AFCON Final: Senegal are slight favourites but don’t rule out Egypt – BBC’s Nick Cavell

Team Senegal

Senegal are slight favourites but don’t rule out Egypt – BBC’s Nick Cavell Egypt qualify for their 13th AFCON final

Egypt beat Cameroon to set up final against Senegal



Follow the AFCON final on GhanaWeb/GhanaWeb TV Nick Cavell, a BBC Africa reporter covering the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, has predicted Senegal winning the tournament at the expense of Egypt.



The Lions of Tarenga are into their second consecutive AFCON Final as they face the most successful country in the competition, Egypt.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Nick explained why Senegal have a 'slight' chance to clinch the trophy ahead of Egypt.



"Looking at it, I think Senegal should be the stronger team, they have not got any real problems in terms of injury and things like that with Ismaila Sarr coming back to the team, which is a massive boost. They know they can play some nice football. So I will have them slight favorite because Egypt have some problems(injuries)."

Senegal booked their place in the final after escaping a late scare to secure a 3-2 win over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.



Egypt, on the other hand, beat host nation Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after a game of 120 minutes saw no goal.



Senegal are currently in superb form, going unbeaten in 12 consecutive games — with nine wins and three draws in that time, their last defeat dates back to July 2021.



However, the West African country have lost their last two after the AFCON finals- 2002 and 219. Therefore, Senegal will be hoping to end their poor run.



For Egypt, they are into their 13th AFCON finals have lost only twice in their previous 12, 1962, and 2017.

The game is set at 19:00 GMT, 7 PM Ghana time.



Nick Cavell is a sports journalist covering the cup of Nations for BBC Sport