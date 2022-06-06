AFCON Qualifiers: C. A. R. 1-1 Ghana - Black Stars drop points on the road – Dailymailgh

Black Stars in a group photo

Black Stars dropped points in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central Africa Republic in Angola on Sunday afternoon

Ghana shared the points with their opponents who played the game away from home as match ended 1-1 on the day despite Ghana being the better team throughout the match.



The Black Stars had greater percentage of the ball but couldn’t take advantage to make good use of their dominance as they dropped valuable points on the road.



The Stars started the game with a high intensity and finally found their way through as they hot their reward on the 17th minute mark when AFC Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored a beauty to put the visitors 1-0 up.



Poor play by FC Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo in midfield and Jonathan Mensah’s inability to track back allowed Karl Namnganda to score the equalizer four mintues to the end of the first half of the match.



Ghana came into the game stronger but failed to get shots on target in the second half early stages.

Jonathan Mensah following a corner kick had a serious head injury after crashing with a defender inside the box as his situation looked dangerous and needed the ambulance to take him away.



The home team resorted to hard tackles and distracted the Ghana team from playing free flowing football.



Mohammed Kudus had a chance to play Kwasi Okyere Wriedt through but held onto the ball and blasted his effort way over the top of the goal Post.



It ended 1-1 as Ghana failed to make it two wins out of two matches in the opening two games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana will travel to Japan to participate in the four nations tournament after the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.