AFCON: We will give everything to get 3 points - Dede Ayew

Dede Ayew 76968.jfif Captain of the Black Stars Team, Andre Dede Ayew

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Captain of the Senior National Soccer Team, Andre Dede Ayew has assured football-loving fans across the country of a solid victory in the 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifier against the Bareas of Madagascar at the Cape Coast sports stadium.

According to Ayew, he and his teammates are battle-ready for the big task ahead. He said the players will give off every effort to bag the three points at the end of 90 minutes in Cape Coast.

“Yes, it is true that this is another big task, we have qualified for the previous edition now and the only we thing we can expect is that at the end of the sixth game, Ghana will qualify. We need to start by Wednesday. We will give everything that we have to make the 3 points. We know it is going to be a very difficult game and they are not a team that we can underrate anymore on the continent,” he added.

Dede Ayew made this known on Tuesday at the Press Center of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium after a final training session before the match.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
