AFCON is an incredible tournament; we will watch closely - Crystal Palace assistant coach

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

Crystal Palace assistant manager, Osian Roberts has described the Africa Cup of Nations as an incredible tournament and has therefore promised to watch closely.

The much-anticipated tournament will kick start on January 9, 2022, as 24 country’s battle it out for the covetous trophy.



The Premier League side are losing three key players for the tournament with Jordan Ayew no exception.



Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate are set to join Ivory Coast and Senegal receptively for the continental showpiece.



According to the coach, the AFCON tournament is an incredible one and will monitor closely particularly their players.



“We wish them all well in the Afcon,” Roberts said as quoted by the club’s official website. “It’s a really important tournament.



“I came here to Palace from the African continent, having been Technical Director of the Moroccan Football Federation. I know the great work that’s going on the African continent to aspire to be at the best level possible.

“We wish our players all the best out in Cameroon. We want all our players back as soon as possible, albeit if they are successful that might take a little longer.



“It’s an incredible tournament that we’ll be watching closely, but obviously we want the three players back in the squad as soon as possible for us.”



Roberts has, however, said in absence of the trio, it will give a chance to other players in the squad a good opportunity to show their qualities.



“That’s why you have a squad of players,” Roberts continued. “Every player has been carefully recruited by the club manager, to make sure of that.



“We knew this situation was going to arise at this time of the season. They are three important players we are going to miss over the next few weeks.



“But being aware of that, we have players who can step in and get their opportunity, like Jean-Philippe Mateta did. It’s important when the opportunity comes that they take that with both hands.”