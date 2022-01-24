AFCON might be a bad day for Ghana - NFF President on Black Stars early exit

Nigeria's football federation president, Amaju Pinnick

Nigeria's football federation president, Amaju Pinnick has reacted to the Black Stars early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Ghana recorded their worse AFCON tournament and their first exit since 2006 after finishing bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



But according to the NFF boss, Ghana’s exit at the AFCON might be a bad day and for that matter, they will not underestimate the four-time African Champions in the World Cup play-offs.



His comment comes after Nigeria were paired against the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup play-offs slated for March.

"We are not going to rest; Ghana is a very beautiful team. In life, you have your good day and your bad day. AFCON might be a bad day for them but we are not going to underestimate them, they won the AFCON four times.



"We are staying focus, we will pray and do everything to qualify because in Nigeria, qualifying is our birth right."