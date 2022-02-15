AFCON probe: Andre Ayew has not received any invitation from Parliament - Ayew Family

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew to appear before parliament over 2021 AFCON campaign

Ghana exit AFCON 2021 with only 1 point



Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has revealed that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports has not officially notify Black Stars captain Andre Ayew of their intention to have him appear before the committee.



Andre Ayew who captained the Black Stars at the AFCON 2021 was reported to have been invited by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports to to answer questions relative to Ghana's poor performance at the AFCON.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Sports, FiiFi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew Family disclosed the family is unaware of any invitation from the committtee.



According to him, he only learnt of the invitation via social media and that no such communication has been made to the player or family.



He disclosed the name in the purported letter which has been making the rounds on social media is not that of the Andre Ayew.



The spokesperson of the Ayews urged the members of the committee to desist from handling such matters in the public. He stressed that such sensitive issues when play out in the public, do not help the players and the country at large.