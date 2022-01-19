'AFCON was my primary target, World Cup qualification is next' - Milo after 'woeful' AFCON outing

Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars manager

sGhana coach Milovan Rajevac has said his target was to qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar, saying AFCON 2021 was his primary target.

His comment comes following the Black Stars elimination from the tournament after defeat to debutants Comoros.



Th four times African champions were bundled out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage after losing 3-2 in their final group C game.



The first time AFCON campaigners shocked the Black Stars after El Fardou Ben Mohammed broke the deadlock after four minutes, and just when Ghana were about finding their way into the game, captain Andre Ayew was sent off for a foul on goalkeeper Ben Moina. The Comoros goalie had to be replaced by Ali Ahmada because of the injury.



The Black Stars went into the break a goal down, and with a man down, Comoros took advantage to double their lead on the hour mark. Ahmed Mogni was the goal scorer.



Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac had earlier brought on Joseph Painstil and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, the latter pulled one back for the Black Stars three minutes later.

And with 13 minutes remaining Alexander Djiku header home a leveler from Daniel Kofi Kyereh's corner.



The goal gave the Black Stars hope, but poor defending saw Ahmewd Mogni kill the game with five minutes remaining to hand the Black Stars an early exit from the tournament.



At the post-match conference, the Serbian trainer said, "My target was to qualify Ghana for the World Cup, this AFCON is my primary target"



"I am looking forward in qualifying Ghana for the World Cup in March" he said.