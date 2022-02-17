AFCON winner Cheikhou Kouyate given special welcome by Crystal Palace

Cheikhou Kouyate receiving his girft

Cheikhou Kouyate was welcomed as a champion and given a unique gift when he returned to Crystal Palace training this week.

The midfielder, who is supposedly in discussions to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, helped Senegal win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations championship, defeating Egypt on penalties in Cameroon in the final.



Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira gave Kouyate time to enjoy his country's historic triumph before he was greeted with a guard of honour by the first-team squad and coaching staff at Copers Cope.



He was then presented with an unique Crystal Palace home uniform with the words 'AFCON 2022 Champions' on the back by club captain Luka Milivojevic, after which he delivered a brief statement in front of his teammates.



He said: “Thanks guys! Thanks for the support, I am very very happy, next year we can win the league!'



“I can't explain this happiness,” he told the Palace website. “It's unbelievable – it was the best day of my life. The celebrations were too much!

“It's crazy because we know it's the first trophy for Senegal, and for us also it means we are now in the story of Senegal. When we were younger and Senegal were playing, we would support the team. Now you are a player in the team and you bring home the cup.



“When you see the people's faces and they are so happy, you can't explain that.”



